Stock Car Scoop: What To Expect in Sonoma?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for the first time in two years. Who are the contenders and who could we see start to turn around their season? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss who we might see up front in wine country, as well as the rumors of Kurt Busch heading to 23XI Racing, in this edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.

