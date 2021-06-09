Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Extended Through 2026

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue to run in the NTT IndyCar Series through 2026, as the St. Petersburg City Council approved a two-year extension to the current agreement, organizers announced Wednesday (June 9).

The race will return to its traditional March dates after running in April this season. Colton Herta won that event, leading all but three laps in a dominating performance.

“There is no better backdrop than downtown St. Petersburg and its picturesque waterfront for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to showcase the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GP St. Petersburg, said in a release. “The success and continued growth of the event has only been possible with the overwhelming support and collaboration with the City of St. Petersburg’s Councillors, Mayor Kriseman and his fantastic team.”

The tentative schedule for the next five events at the 1.8-mile Florida street course are:

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

March 6-9, 2025

March 12-15, 2026

The GP of St. Petersburg has hosted IndyCar races once per year since 2005.

IndyCar teams will compete at Detroit this weekend on June 12 at 2 p.m. ET and June 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Both races will air on NBC.

