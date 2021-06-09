John Hunter Nemechek Obtains Truck Pole at Texas

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

After a week off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes on Texas Motor Speedway and John Hunter Nemechek will lead the field to green in Saturday’s (June 12) race.

The No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports pilot earned the pole position after winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes joins Nemechek on the front row while Carson Hocevar and Todd Gilliland make up the second row. Austin Hill’s No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises truck rounds out the top five.

Stewart Friesen will wheel his No. 52 truck from sixth and GMS Racing’s Zane Smith is seventh. Nemechek’s KBM teammate Chandler Smith is eighth, Derek Kraus begins ninth and Drew Dollar completes the top 10 in the lineup.

The lineup was set by a performance metrics equation combining four weighted categories: driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (25%), fastest lap from previous race (15%) and team owner points ranking (35%).

The SpeedyCash.com 220 airs on June 12 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 and MRN radio.

