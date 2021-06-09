Frontstretch Podcast: Will Rodgers and Sam Hunt Discuss Partial Xfinity Deal For 2021

Will Rodgers is returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing and joins the show with his team owner to discuss it all. The two are campaigning to bring awareness to Hepatitis C with their new RaceToEndHepC promotion. With GoodRx on board as a sponsor, Rodgers and Hunt discuss why how their partnership came about, why they both plan on this being the start of a long-term relationship, why Nashville was chosen as Rodgers’ debut and more.

Bryan Gable joins Davey Segal to discuss Kyle Larson‘s dominant performance at Sonoma Race and Hendrick Motorsports’ continued excellence this season, the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway and more.

