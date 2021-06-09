Enterprise: Race in and get the same deals drivers and teams use
Zach Veach Not Racing in IMSA Detroit Race After Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Zach Veach will not run in the IMSA Detroit Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19, Vasser Sullivan announced Wednesday, June 9.

Townsend Bell will fill in for Veach in the GTD class No. 12 car with co-driver Frankie Montecalvo.

Veach competes full time for Vasser Sullivan after racing in the NTT IndyCar Series for Andretti Autosport since 2018.

Bell, who also is an NBC Sports analyst, has three WeatherTech Sportscar Championship victories, with the most recent win coming at Road America last season. He also has 10 career podiums.

The 2-hour event is set to air Saturday, June 12 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

