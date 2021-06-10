Deepdive: Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Xfinity Career Was Better Than You Think

When you think of Jimmie Johnson‘s success, you would remember his impressive NASCAR Cup Series stats with seven championships, 83 wins and finishing in the top 10 over half of his starts. Yet, his Xfinity Series stats may be underwhelming. The reason why Johnson is viewed as a terrible Xfinity racer is mainly the lens of comparing Johnson’s career. To understand Johnson’s Xfinity career, his career must be looked at through the lens of the times, not through the current lens. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is different than what it was 20 years ago.

Frontstrech’s Jared Haas takes a deep dive into Johnson’s Xfinity career from his humble beginnings at ST Motorsports to his last few starts with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in a new Frontstretch Youtube exclusive series.

