Jack Wood Running Rest of 2021 Truck Season With GMS

Jack Wood will compete for GMS Racing for the rest of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, starting next week at Nashville Superspeedway, the team announced Thursday (June 10).

He replaces Raphael Lessard in the No. 24 Chevrolet after Lessard and GMS parted ways last month.

Wood has made two Truck Series starts for the team at Circuit of the Americas and Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing 15th in the latter event two weeks ago.

Additionally, he ran in five ARCA Menards Series races for the organization, earning one top five and three top 10s this year. His best finish of fourth came at Kansas Speedway.

Driver of the No. 24 Silverado has a nice ring to it, @DriverJackWood . JW in the No. 24 for the remainder of the @NASCAR_Trucks schedule beginning next week at Nashville! #WeAreGMS #NASCAR #JW24 pic.twitter.com/jGKg7uzzd1 — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) June 10, 2021

2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott hops in the truck this week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Wood joins teammates Tyler Ankrum, Sheldon Creed, Chase Purdy and Zane Smith in the Truck Series.

The Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville airs on June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

