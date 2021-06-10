Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Allow Full Capacity for Playoff Races

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will allow full capacity in its grandstands for the three NASCAR national series playoff events in September, the racetrack announced Thursday, June 10.

It joins Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway as tracks lifting their capacity restrictions for the fall playoff races.

Other tracks like Sonoma Raceway still had a limited amount of fans allowed at the racetrack.

Many races run in 2020 were held without fans, while others had a limited amount of people in attendance.

The Cup Series begin its Round of 12 at Las Vegas on September 26.

