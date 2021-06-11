Enterprise: Race in and get the same deals drivers and teams use
Stock Car Scoop: Should Texas Motor Speedway Be Permanent Home of All-Star Race?

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (June 13) for the first time as the host of the All-Star Race. What should we expect from the race? Is the format too gimmicky? Should it go back to Charlotte? Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss this and more.

