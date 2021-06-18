Alex Bowman, Ally Re-Up With Hendrick Through 2023

Alex Bowman is staying with Hendrick Motorsports through at least 2023.
Bowman and sponsor Ally announced a two-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports June 18.
“(I’m) excited about it (and) obviously excited to continue to work with Ally and drive the No. 48 car,” Bowman said in a team release. “It’s been a lot of fun this year and cool to have a couple wins already.
What a way to kick off #Ally400 weekend! Cheers to two more years, @Alex_Bowman! We are so excited to continue to be your ally! pic.twitter.com/PWkDnHCr3A
— Ally Racing (@allyracing) June 18, 2021
“It’s really cool to continue working with Ally. They have been a lot of fun and I’ve really enjoyed working with them. If we can continue to win races and continue to do all the awesome stuff we are doing, it’s going to be really cool.”
Bowman is in his first season with Ally backing in the No. 48 after the sponsor joined the organization with Jimmie Johnson. Through 16 races, he has two wins, four top fives and eight top 10s.
The news all but solidifies the Hendrick lineup for 2022 in the Cup Series, as teammates Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson are already signed for 2022.
I wonder if Ally enjoys its sponsorship money going to the #5 car.
A few weeks ago (June 7th “Thinking Out Loud”, I floated the idea that with the good finishes Larson has been having, the purse money may be covering the lack of sponsorship. You correctly asserted that I nor anyone else knows whether or not that is the case (presumably because I don’t have access to the books)….. “I doubt that Bill B or anyone else here has a good handle on whether HMS is turning a profit on his charity case”.
Yet here you are doing the same thing. I doubt you or anyone else here has a good handle on whether or not HMS is using sponsorship money from other teams to fund the 5 car.
No, I don’t know, but given Rick Hendrick’s background I wouldn’t be at all surprised. I find him to be a phony, a liar and a cheat.