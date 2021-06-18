Alex Bowman, Ally Re-Up With Hendrick Through 2023

Alex Bowman is staying with Hendrick Motorsports through at least 2023.

Bowman and sponsor Ally announced a two-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports June 18.

“(I’m) excited about it (and) obviously excited to continue to work with Ally and drive the No. 48 car,” Bowman said in a team release. “It’s been a lot of fun this year and cool to have a couple wins already.

What a way to kick off #Ally400 weekend! Cheers to two more years, @Alex_Bowman! We are so excited to continue to be your ally! pic.twitter.com/PWkDnHCr3A — Ally Racing (@allyracing) June 18, 2021

“It’s really cool to continue working with Ally. They have been a lot of fun and I’ve really enjoyed working with them. If we can continue to win races and continue to do all the awesome stuff we are doing, it’s going to be really cool.”

Bowman is in his first season with Ally backing in the No. 48 after the sponsor joined the organization with Jimmie Johnson. Through 16 races, he has two wins, four top fives and eight top 10s.

The news all but solidifies the Hendrick lineup for 2022 in the Cup Series, as teammates Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson are already signed for 2022.

