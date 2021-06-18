Austin Dillon Running 2 Races for Our

Austin Dillon will join brother Ty as drivers of Our Motorsports’ No. 23 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, Our announced June 18.

Dillon will drive for the team at Watkins Glen International and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The pair of starts mark Dillon’s return to the series after last competing at Circuit of the Americas in May for Bassett Racing, coming home 13th. Prior to that race, he ran four events for Kaulig Racing in 2019.

“It’s always nice to have experience in our cars,” team owner Chris Our said in a release. “Austin will only help Our Motorsports continue to grow and gain experience. I look forward to having him in the car.”

Through 16 races in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, Dillon has one top five and six top 10s, sitting 12th in points.

Ty Dillon drove the No. 23 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month, finishing seventh.

