Chandler Smith Tops Nashville Practice Charts in Trucks

Chandler Smith held the single-fastest lap time during the Camping World Truck Series’ lone practice session at Nashville Superspeedway Friday, June 18.

The No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports pilot put down a fast lap speed of 161.489 mph on the 1.333-mile racetrack.

William Byron was second quickest, going 161.288 mph, while GMS Racing’s Tyler Ankrum posted the final lap speed over 160 mph. Grant Enfinger was fourth fastest, going 159.882 mph, and Ankrum’s teammate Chase Purdy held the fifth-quickest lap time.

Austin Hill, Tanner Gray, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10 in the period.

All 42 drivers went out on track in the series’ first time at Nashville since 2010.

Just five drivers made at least 10 consecutive laps; Chandler Smith held the fastest time among these as well.

There were no major incidents reported in the session.

Qualifying for the Rackley Roofing 200 is set to take place at 5:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. The race follows at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 and MRN radio.

