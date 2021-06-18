Crosley Brands Sponsoring Myatt Snider In 4 Races

Beginning with the Tennessee Lottery 250 Saturday, June 19 at Nashville Superspeedway, Myatt Snider will be sponsored by Crosley Brands in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Richard Childress Racing announced June 18.

The company will sponsor Snider’s No. 2 RCR Chevrolet at Nashville, Pocono Raceway on June 27, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17.

“I am thrilled to have Crosley Brands join Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing,” Crosley Brands founder and CEO Bo LeMastus said in a team release. “Racing is a passion of mine and I have spent a lot of years owning and sponsoring teams throughout motorsports. Myatt has had great success so far this season behind the wheel of his No. 2 Chevrolet and I look forward to chasing checkered flags together over the next month. Hopefully, we can capture the guitar trophy this weekend in Nashville to play alongside a Crosley jukebox.”

LeMastus previously co-owned David Gilliland Racing as well as has made 12 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, but his company still occasionally sponsors Todd Gilliland in the Truck Series.

“I’m very thankful for Bo and Crosley Brands joining our team for four upcoming races,” Snider said in the release. “Crosley is synonymous with excellence and our RCR team looks to do that every weekend when we hit the track. Racing at Nashville is going to be exciting, and I can’t wait to represent the Crosley Brands colors for the first time this weekend.”

Crosley Brands will sponsor @MyattSnider in four @XfinityRacing races this season: Nashville, Pocono, Atlanta, New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/0aBXfKLx5d — Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) (@DustinAlbino) June 18, 2021

Snider earned his first career win this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, thereby clinching his first playoff berth. He has one win, one top five and three top 10s this year.

Overall, Snider has one win, three top fives and nine top 10 finishes in 47 career Xfinity Series starts.

The Xfinity race at Nashville will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Share this article