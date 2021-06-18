Derek Kraus Earns 1st Career Truck Series Pole at Nashville

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

For the first time since 2011, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series took to the concrete 1.33-mile circuit of Nashville Superspeedway for its session of one-shot qualifying on Friday evening, June 18.

With a lap time of 160.493 mph, truck series young gun Derek Kraus blistered the second-place time of 158.959 mph set by 20-year-old Jack Wood on his way of earning his first career truck series pole.

.@derek9kraus was on rails! He jumps to the top of the board in #CometicGasket Qualifying. pic.twitter.com/FrBHPfHdnr — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 18, 2021

While winning the pole certainly doesn’t guarantee a race win, it’s worth mentioning that the last four Truck Series events at the venue have ended with the polesitter going to victory lane.

The Friday evening session didn’t go without its share of interesting moments. Current series’ points leader John Hunter Nemechek decided to redo his one lap right before taking the green flag.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver slowed in turns 3 and 4 while approaching the start-finish line and turned around on the tri-oval. After doing so, the 24-year-old drove backwards around the speedway and restarted his out-lap.

Uh … mulligan?@JHNemechek takes full advantage and will reset his get-up-to-speed lap at @NashvilleSuperS. pic.twitter.com/69tlqgikVd — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 18, 2021

However, it was announced shortly after that the No. 4 Toyota’s time was disallowed and the team will have to start at the rear of the field. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, he violated Rule 9.5.F: .f “Unless otherwise determined by the Series Managing Director, drivers who encounter a problem during Qualifying will not be permitted to travel counter Race direction.”

The DNQ’s for this weekend are Keith McGee, J.J. Yeley, Clay Greenfield, Bret Holmes, Spencer Boyd, and Josh Reaume. Jennifer Jo Cobb withdrew from the event early today.

Todd Gilliland’s and Tanner Gray’s teams were working on their trucks and they didn’t make it out on track during the session. They need to pass tech inspection in order to start at the rear tonight.

Tonight’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway will be live on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.

