Kyle Busch Leads Xfinity Practice at Nashville

Kyle Busch was fastest in Friday’s (June 18) NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch posted a single lap speed of 155.728 mph, a full 1 mph faster than his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Harrison Burton.

AJ Allmendinger was third quickest, going 154.462 mph; a third JGR driver, Daniel Hemric, went 154.287 mph. Austin Cindric rounded out the top five in practice with a fast lap of 154.267 mph.

Josh Berry’s No. 8 of JR Motorsports was sixth quickest, Riley Herbst was seventh, Brandon Jones was eighth, Tommy Joe Martins was ninth and Ryan Sieg posted the 10th-fastest lap.

All drivers went out on track for at least one lap.

Eleven drivers stayed out on track for 10 consecutive laps; Kyle Busch led the way in this category as well.

There was one stoppage period for a spring rubber that was on the track.

The NXS will get back out on the racetrack on Saturday for qualifying, airing at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The race will then air at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on NBCSN.

