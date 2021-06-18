Enterprise: Race in and get the same deals drivers and teams use
Garrett Smithley No. 53 NASCAR Cup car at 2021 Circuit of the Americas NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Ryan Eversley to Make Cup Debut at Road America for Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Eversley will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Road America in the No. 53 car for Rick Ware Racing, he announced Friday, June 18.

Eversley has one podium in the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, as well as four podiums in the American Le Mans Series. He previously competed in five events in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“As an owner, it is great when we can do something pretty cool and outside of the box, giving drivers the opportunity to make a debut in a new series,” Ware said in a tweet reported by Bob Pockrass. His series and podcast are fantastic, and Ryan is really just a great guy.”

“They appreciate my love for the sport and know how grateful I am for this opportunity…” Eversley said. “I’m focused on learning the car, the series and doing the best job I can for our sponsors and our fans.”

Several drivers have piloted the No. 53 car this season, including JJ Yeley and Garrett Smithley.

Sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

The Jockey Made in America 250 is set to air on July 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

