Ryan Preece Wins Nashville Truck Race in 1st Start

Frontstretch's Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Once again, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver has won in the lower series, but no, it isn’t Kyle Busch.

Ryan Preece, in his very first career Camping World Truck Series start, took the lead within the final 10 laps to earn the victory in the series’ first race at Nashville Superspeedway since 2011.

“I didn’t know what to expect really,” the full time driver of the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevy in the Cup Series said after the race. “I didn’t know anything. I was just taking the guidance from my teammates. I told them I’d do better in the race than I did in qualifying and practice, and I lived up to that.”

Preece, who led only eight laps throughout the event, joins the likes of Robert Pressley, Mike Skinner and Kasey Kahne as first-start winners in the truck series.

He had to work to get there, though.

Right from the beginning, it appeared as though track position would win the day as Derek Kraus, the 20-year-old Wisconsinite that had won his first career pole earlier in the evening, led the entirety of stage one and had the fastest lap out of anyone in the 36-truck field. He led all of the first 48 laps to win his first career stage.

In the subsequent pit stops, however, Kraus’ No. 19 team proved unable to service the Toyota in time to put him back into the lead. From there, fellow truck series young gun Chandler Smith took the lead at the beginning of stage two.

Smith led for most of stage two until the first non-stage caution of the day which stemmed from the expiration of NASCAR Cup Series’ regular William Byron‘s engine. Byron, who was making his first truck series start since 2016, experienced the failure in his No. 27 Chevrolet Silverado on lap 80.

His return to the Camping World Trucks Series ends sooner than expected. An expired engine for @WilliamByron will send him to the garage. pic.twitter.com/kgLhdBe1B4 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 19, 2021

Smith went on to win stage two, while Kraus, who had restarted sixth after his slow pit stop, found himself back in third.

That was when drivers like Grant Enfinger showed their hand.

That lap 80 caution gave a few truckers the chance to come to pit road for new tires. When the final stage caution came out with merely 50 laps to go, those same drivers still pitted — but only for fuel.

Drivers that had been nowhere near the front all evening were now suddenly leading with less than 50 laps to go. Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, Parker Kligerman, and Todd Gilliland restarted in the top five.

In seventh, however, lurked the No. 17 Truck Series first-timer Preece.

Smith would be relegated back to ninth on the restart.

At first, Enfinger and Friesen were unsure if they were going to make the remaining distance on fuel, but a spin from Johnny Sauter on the next restart helped them get closer to the saving distance.

A strong start for @JohnnySauter goes sideways after a speeding penalty and spin combo. pic.twitter.com/BsoVam9LCh — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 19, 2021

With 39 laps to go, pole-sitter Derek Kraus clipped the No. 25 of Josh Berry and slapped the outside wall in turn 3. After scoring the most points out of anyone throughout the night thus far, Kraus’ night ended early.

The #CometicGasket Pole winner sees his day end at @NashvilleSuperS. An issue sends @derek9kraus into the outside wall. pic.twitter.com/eZTzd8Q5fe — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 19, 2021

Throughout the restarts and short green flag sprints, Preece crept his way through the field.

With less than 15 laps to go, the former Whelen Modified Tour champion caught the No. 98 of Enfinger. After around 10 laps of the two battling for the lead, and with Gilliland entering the fray, Preece finally made the move around Enfinger on the outside and didn’t look back.

The next race for the Truck Series is next Saturday, June 26 at Pocono Raceway. Coverage will be live on FOX Sports 1 at noon ET.

