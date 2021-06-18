Stock Car Scoop: What Should We Expect at Nashville?

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Nashville Superspeedway for the very first time on Sunday (June 13), while the Xfinity and Truck Series are back for the first time in a decade. What should the expectations be this weekend, and who could be holding a Gibson Les Paul guitar trophy at the end of Sunday’s race? Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss this and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article