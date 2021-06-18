Watkins Glen Allowing Full Capacity in Grandstands for NASCAR Weekend

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Watkins Glen International will allow an unlimited number of fans when NASCAR comes to town on Aug. 4-8, it announced June 18.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions were lifted immediately.

Masks will still be required for those who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.

It becomes one of several racetracks that has opened its stands to fans, including Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway and Darlington Raceway all allowing full capacity in the grandstands.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity to Watkins Glen International following clearance from New York state government and health officials,” Michael Printup, WGI President, said in a release. “Fans are our lifeblood and their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. We are appreciative of Governor Cuomo and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to help us safely and smartly host fans as we look ahead to our IMSA and NASCAR events this summer.”

The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend at WGI on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Tickets can be purchased from Watkins Glen’s website.

Share this article