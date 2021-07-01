Enterprise: Race in and get the same deals drivers and teams use
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Kyle Busch truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2021 NASCAR

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Derek Griffith Making 1st Truck Start at Gateway for KBM

by

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Derek Griffith will join the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ranks for the first time at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday (July 1).

Griffith will pilot the No. 51 in the final race of the regular season with sponsorship from JBL and Hudson International Speedway.

He’s run 10 ARCA Menards Series races in 2020-2021- eight in 2020 with Chad Bryant Racing and two this year for Venturini Motorsports. He’s earned three top fives and eight top 10 finishes in the series.

See also
John Hunter Nemechek Joining Joe Gibbs Racing for 3 Xfinity Races

“Derek has proven himself as one of the top young talents in Super Late Model racing in recent years, has been very competitive in his limited ARCA opportunities and is deserving of the opportunity the chance to make a start in the Camping World Truck Series,” Busch said in a team release. “As a Super Late Model racer myself, I know that to win some of the races he’s been able to win the last few years, he’s had to beat some of the best drivers in the country. Many of those drivers have the talent to compete at the National Series level but never get the chance, so to be providing Derek with this opportunity is really special and I know that he’ll do a great job for us.”

Several drivers have piloted the No. 51 so far this year, including team owner Kyle Busch, Drew Dollar and Parker Chase.

Griffith will join fellow KBM teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith at Gateway on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET; the race will air on Fox Sports 1 and the Motor Racing Network.

Share this article

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steven

Here’s a young driver who definitely deserves this great opportunity Glad to see he’s on his way..

0
Reply
Frontstretch
1
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x