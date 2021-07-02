Austin Cindric Tops an Eventful NASCAR Xfinity Practice at Road America

Austin Cindric was the fastest in the lone NASCAR Xfinity Series practice with a speed of 107.87 mph at Road America Friday, July 2. Cindric, who looks to be a favorite tomorrow, was about a second faster than the second-fastest driver, Jeb Burton. The rest of the top five in practice was Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.

Practice was halted early on for two separate incidents. When the track first opened, a screwdriver was left on the track in turn five. After the screwdriver was removed by the track officials, Josh Bilicki in the No. 07 car was stalled coming out of turn 11. After practice resumed for about 10 minutes, the caution was out again for Noah Gragson blowing a motor.

Near the end of practice, Kris Wright spun off the track into the kitty litter. Many other drivers had trouble staying on the track like Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Bayley Currey and Cody Ware. Herbst will go to a backup car after his off-track incident and start from the rear for the race on Saturday.

The rest of the top 10 in practice contained Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Alex Labbe and Jeremy Clements.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on the road course of Road America with qualifying tomorrow on July 3 at 11:35 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

