William Byron beats Tyler Reddick on eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series 2021 Bristol dirt

(Photo: NASCAR Media via Justin Melillo)

iRacing Pro Invitational Series to Be Discontinued for the Rest of 2021

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will not run the rest of the season as planned previously, according to Adam Stern on Twitter.

The series, which first began last year during the break in competition due to COVID-19, ran five races this year that aired on Fox Sports 1. It was slated to continue on NBC for the remaining five events.

Drivers competed at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, Talladega Superspeedway, Darlington Raceway, Circuit of the Americas and a new Chicago street course.

The winners were William Byron at the Bristol dirt track, Brad Keselowski at Talladega, Erik Jones at Darlington and James Davison at COTA and Chicago.

Stern’s tweet said the series could return in the future for special events.

Bill B

The world returns to normal and sanity prevails. I never could believe it got the attention that it did (by default I suppose). For those that are participants it will still be there for them. For the rest of us we can finally all agree that the emperor was naked.

