iRacing Pro Invitational Series to Be Discontinued for the Rest of 2021

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will not run the rest of the season as planned previously, according to Adam Stern on Twitter.

The series, which first began last year during the break in competition due to COVID-19, ran five races this year that aired on Fox Sports 1. It was slated to continue on NBC for the remaining five events.

Drivers competed at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, Talladega Superspeedway, Darlington Raceway, Circuit of the Americas and a new Chicago street course.

The winners were William Byron at the Bristol dirt track, Brad Keselowski at Talladega, Erik Jones at Darlington and James Davison at COTA and Chicago.

.@NASCAR today is informing the industry that it is discontinuing the iRacing Pro Invitational Series for the rest of 2021, though it could return in the future for special events. ➖ As the U.S. emerged from the pandemic this year, viewership/industry interest in it have waned. pic.twitter.com/Y6LFUfeeqK — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 2, 2021

Stern’s tweet said the series could return in the future for special events.

