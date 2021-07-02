Stock Car Scoop: Trackhouse Buys Chip Ganassi Racing

The NASCAR circuit was turned upside down when Team Trackhouse was announced Wednesday (June 30) to be purchasing all of Chip Ganassi Racing’s inventory at the end of the season. What does this do for the futures of Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch? Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Davey Segal dive into this.

Bryan and Davey also dive into this weekend’s race at Road America and speculate on which driver will emerge with the trophy as the Cup Series returns to Elkhart Lake for the first time in more than 60 years.

