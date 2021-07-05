Stock Car Scoop: Chase Elliott Continues to Be Road Course King

Once again, it was Chase Elliott conquering another road course as he took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on Sunday afternoon (July 4). What is the secret for the No. 9 at road courses? Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Brad Harrison dive into this.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article