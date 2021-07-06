Atlanta Announces 2022 Reconfiguration, Repave

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Atlanta Motor Speedway will begin repaving and reconfiguring its 1.5-mile circuit, with groundbreaking beginning later in 2021, for a new look in 2022, track officials announced July 6.

One of the biggest changes being made to the Georgia track is an increase in banking from 24 degrees to 28 degrees.

In addition, the new racing surface will become narrower, as the width is scheduled to be reduced from 55 ft. to 40 ft. overall.

“As Atlanta’s racing surface has aged, we’ve challenged ourselves to reimagine what NASCAR racing at an intermediate track can be,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a track release. “With high banks in the turns, narrower width and new pavement technology, Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit. It’s all new for ’22 and this will be specifically designed for close, competitive racing.”

All new for '22!

The next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway! Get the details ➡️ https://t.co/X6T7IL05Y0 pic.twitter.com/MzPKIHlVja — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) July 6, 2021

Construction will begin on the new reconfiguration project following this weekend’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. July 11 will mark the last event held on the schedule’s current oldest racing surface.

“Our partners at Speedway Motorsports have reprofiled Atlanta Motor Speedway to optimize the racing with the Next Gen car, and early simulations suggest the racing will be closer and even more competitive,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vp and chief racing development officer, added. “From the Charlotte [Motor Speedway] ROVAL to the Bristol [Motor Speedway] dirt race and now a re-imagined Atlanta, Marcus Smith and his team continue to take bold, innovative steps to bring unique and exciting racing experiences to our fans.”

Here's a taste of the next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway! 🤩 Details ➡️ https://t.co/X6T7IL05Y0 pic.twitter.com/S5mKOd3tf5 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) July 6, 2021

According to the release, Atlanta officials partnered with iRacing to test potential models for the track’s new layout and surface.

The current layout’s final weekend begins with a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 10, followed by the Cup Series on July 11.

