Chase Elliott Added to SRX Nashville Roster

The Camping World SRX Series has gotten a new superstar in its ranks, and it’s a popular one.

Chase Elliott, the son of current SRX full-time racer Bill Elliott, will join his father when the new sanctioning body travels to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 17, one night before the NASCAR Cup Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 2020 Cup champion will take to the half-mile short track with his father and the rest of the superstar lineup in the last race of the series’ first season.

“Racing is such a big part of our lives and I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad,” Chase Elliott said in an SRX release. “We’ve been together at racetracks hundreds of times and only once before have we competed on the same track together. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Both Chase Elliott and his father competed on the same track in 2013 at South Alabama Speedway. The son outraced his old man as he won while Awesome Bill finished fourth.

Chase Elliott has had success at the famous short track in the past. In 2013, the current NASCAR Most Popular Driver won the All American 400 in a super late model.

It’s the first time a current full-time Cup driver will compete in SRX.

“My experience at Nashville is pretty dusty, so I might have to lean on Chase to give me some pointers from his time there in a late model,” Bill Elliott added. “It could be a bit of a role reversal with him teaching me.

“But it truly is a wonderful opportunity to be able to race with my son at Nashville. Obviously, I’m incredibly proud of all that he’s accomplished. For years, he watched me and now I’m watching him. But for one night in Nashville, we’ll both have the same viewpoint.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott currently sits ninth in the series standings.

The event will be live on Saturday, July 17, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

