Entry List: 2021 Corn Belt 150

For the first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Knoxville Raceway this weekend.

In all, 40 trucks are entered for the inaugural event, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

A variety of dirt ringers are entered for the race, some poised to make their first Truck start. They include Parker Price-Miller (No. 3, Jordan Anderson Racing), Donny Schatz (No. 17, David Gilliland Racing), Devon Rouse (No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing), Morgan Alexander (No. 44, Niece Motorsports), Brian Brown (No. 51, Kyle Busch Motorsports) and Jessica Friesen (No. 62, Halmar Friesen Racing).

Additionally, dirt veteran Cody Erickson will drive Cram Racing Enterprises’ No. 41, Jake Griffin will drive RBR’s No. 34 and Andrew Gordon returns in CMI Motorsports’ No. 49.

After last making a start at Darlington Raceway, Codie Rohrbaugh returns in CR7 Motorsports’ No. 9.

AM Racing will field a second truck, the No. 37, for Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett is in Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 and Chase Briscoe returns to Roper Racing Team in the No. 04.

Jett Noland is back with Niece, driving its No. 45.

The Knoxville Truck weekend begins with practice on July 8, followed by four qualifying races on July 9 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, with the main event kicking off that night at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

