Entry List: 2021 Credit Karma Money 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the NASCAR Cup Series for what will be the final weekend on the current Atlanta Motor Speedway circuit in the Credit Karma Money 250.

The 163-lap race will be final Xfinity event held on the soon-to-be old racing surface. The entry list features 41 drivers, meaning one team, MBM Motorsports’ No. 13, will not be able to start the event on Saturday, July 10.

Kyle Busch will race the No. 54 Toyota for one more race in 2021 in what could be his last career Xfinity event. He will be looking for his fourth Xfinity Series win four starts.

Ryan Vargas returns to the No. 6 for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller this weekend after handing the wheel to Spencer Pumpelly at Road America.

Santino Ferrucci rejoins the No. 26 Toyota for his sixth career NASCAR start.

Joe Graf Jr. also returns to the No. 07 after being absent from Road America last weekend.

Carson Ware handed the wheel of the No. 17 to his brother Cody Ware last weekend at Road America and returns to the Xfinity Series this weekend.

Ty Dillon is back in Xfinity, driving Our Motorsports’ No. 23, and Josh Berry is back with Jordan Anderson Racing in its No. 31.

David Starr will race in the No. 61 for MBM after skipping Road America, while CJ McLaughlin will run his first Xfinity race of 2021 in the team’s No. 66.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. will attempt to make his second Xfinity start of 2021 in the No. 90 Chevrolet for DGM Racing.

Mason Massey makes his fourth Xfinity start in 2021 behind the wheel of the No. 99 for BJ McLeod Motorsports, and Jesse Little and Matt Mills return to the Nos. 78 and 5, respectively, after skipping Road America.

The Xfinity event will be live on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

