Entry List: 2021 Quaker State 400

The NASCAR Cup Series revisits the 1.5-mile circuit of Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend on Sunday, July 11, for the second time in 2021, in the Quaker State 400.

For the last time, however, NASCAR’s best will take to the 24-degree banking of the Georgia speedway, as Sunday will be the last event for the track’s old racing surface.

A total of 37 teams are on the entry list for Sunday’s 260-lap event, meaning that all drivers will automatically qualify. The No. 66 MBM Motorsports entry has withdrawn, and the driver of the No. 15 entry for Rick Ware Racing has yet to be announced.

Garrett Smithley returns to his familiar No. 53 Rick Ware Racing machine after handing the steering wheel to Ryan Eversley at Road America.

BJ McLeod will also climb back into his Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 Ford after allowing sports car veteran Kyle Tilley to take the wheel last week at Road America.

Coverage for the Quaker State 400 will be live on Sunday, July 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET. on NBC Sports Network.

