Chandler Smith Leads Lone Knoxville Truck Practice

Chandler Smith posted the fastest speed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Knoxville Raceway July 8.

Matt Crafton, Derek Kraus, Donny Schatz and Hailie Deegan rounded out the top five. Schatz is making his series debut for David Gilliland Racing in the No. 17.

There were a few drivers who experienced issues in this practice session.

Morgan Alexander began his Truck career with damage to his No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

Damage to the No. 44 pic.twitter.com/PaNhKjU5ce — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) July 9, 2021

Todd Gilliland, who already has clinched a berth into the playoffs with his victory at Circuit of the Americas, suffered damage to his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Heavy damage to the No. 38 #FrontlineEnterprises Ford F-150 as @ToddGilliland_ gets into the wall at @knoxvilleraces. Todd and the team are hard at work getting the truck repaired as practice continues. pic.twitter.com/lrczw7Vdwr — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) July 9, 2021

Points leader John Hunter Nemechek received the most damage though in this session. FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Kyle Busch Motorsports will use a backup truck for Nemechek.

Some drivers have gotten into the wall at @knoxvilleraces, but few as badly as @JHNemechek! pic.twitter.com/Sjos5iDmNh — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 9, 2021

The Corn Belt 150 will take place Friday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1. Qualifying races will precede the event, though all will qualify due to 40 trucks being entered for the 40-truck field.

