Stock Car Scoop: Will Impending Repave Benefit Atlanta Motor Speedway?

With chatter picking up steam about the upcoming repave of Atlanta Motor Speedway, will the project be a boon for racing in the Peach State, hurt the on-track product or be a little bit of both? The Frontstretch duo of Adam Cheek, hosting this time around, and Davey Segal delve into AMS’ impending reconfiguration. And can Mr. Win Streak, better known as Kyle Larson, return to his winning ways after seeming fallible the past couple weeks?

