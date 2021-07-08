USA Network Airing Cup Playoffs Doc in 2022

NASCAR and NBC Universal have teamed up to make a documentary series about this season’s NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Deadline reports.

The documentary series has a working title of Race for the Championship. It will contain eight episodes, which will air in 2022 on USA Network.

NBC currently is airing its portion of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series seasons. NASCAR currently is in the midst of a 10-year deal with NBC Universal, which was signed in 2015.

The NBC coverage of the two respective series began at Nashville Superspeedway and it will continue for the remainder of both series seasons.

This series will focus on the lives of the playoff drivers and teams on and off the track, Deadline reported. The documentary series is another addition to USA Network’s programming slate following the parent company’s decision to shut down NBC Sports Network. As a result, most of its sports programs have been shifted to USA Network, including its NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Productions will produce this series, with Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Amy Anderson serving as executive producers.

This year, the Cup playoffs begin on Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway and culminate with the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7.

