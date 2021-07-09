Derek Kraus Wins Truck Pole at Knoxville

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Derek Kraus is on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole for tonight’s (July 9) Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway.

Kraus earned 17 points in the third qualifying race to win his second career Truck pole.

Tyler Ankrum, who won the third heat race, starts next to Kraus on the front row. Todd Gilliland and Hailie Deegan make up the second row, while Carson Hocevar rounds out the top five.

Johnny Sauter is sixth, Parker Price-Miller rolls off seventh and Kyle Strickler begins eighth. Matt Crafton and Chandler Smith complete the top 10.

The first qualifying race went without any stoppages and Berry finished where he began his heat, earning 10 points. Deegan earned the most points in race one with 13.

The second race had an unusual moment: the red flag was brought out after the white flag was accidentally shown with five laps remaining. The restart affected polesitter Zane Smith, as Strickler was able to get around him to win the second event and earn 11 points. Gilliland grabbed 13 points in this race to tie with Deegan.

Flag man owes me a beer. 🙄 — Zane Smith (@zanesmith77) July 9, 2021

Both John Hunter Nemechek and Chris Windom had to drop to the rear in qualifying race three, with Nemechek deciding to drop out early since he’d have to start at the back of the main regardless. Nemechek wrecked his No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports truck in practice Thursday, while Windom hopped in the No. 02 for Michael Annett.

Ankrum won qualifying race three but Kraus earned the most points (17) during this run. Ankrum grabbed 14 points with his win after moving up four positions from the start.

Lastly, in the fourth qualifying race, Hocevar got by Brett Moffitt from the drop of the green flag and stayed out front to score 11 points. Chase Briscoe was second and Moffitt took third.

The Corn Belt 150 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

