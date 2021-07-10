Patient Marco Andretti Sneaks by Luke Fenhaus for Slinger SRX Win

Marco Andretti came out on top in Saturday’s (July 10) Superstar Racing Experience event at Slinger Speedway.

Andretti won the first heat of the night and got by Luke Fenhaus on the final restart of the feature to win his first recorded professional race in over 10 years.

Fenhaus, a 17-year-old Kulwicki Driver Development Program driver who competed in the race by virtue of winning the Slinger Nationals earlier this week, finished a heartbreaking second. Fenhaus was leading the race on the white-flag lap when fellow guest driver Hailie Deegan wrecked Paul Tracy back in the pack to bring out the final caution.

Tracy was not pleased by the incident, which also collected Michael Waltrip and Willy T. Ribbs. Deegan ended up fourth, Ribbs seventh, Tracy finished 11th and Waltrip ended up last, in 12th.

And there is the big one tonight at Slinger Speedway!! 😖 pic.twitter.com/g4eERlhDot — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 11, 2021

Points leader Tony Stewart finished third after a fabulous battle all feature long with Fenhaus for the lead. Over 30 lead changes happened in the 150-lap feature, with most of them between Fenhaus and Stewart.

Bobby Labonte finished a quiet fifth. Ernie Francis Jr. ran into some trouble with Tracy throughout the event, but was able to finish eighth. Greg Biffle won the second heat but faded to finish ninth, while Bill Elliott ended up 10th as he prepares to race his son Chase Elliott in this series next week at Fairgrounds Speedway at Nashville.

Heat One

Andretti came out on top and led all 30 green-flag laps after starting from the pole.

There were three cautions in this heat. The first came midway through the stage as an incident-free competition caution. The second came on the ensuing restart when Francis Jr. turned Tracy. On the next restart, Tracy hit the wall going out of turn 4 and caused one more caution with his stalled racecar.

Heat Two

Deegan led most of this heat. Biffle nabbed the lead on the final restart and came out on top to win the heat in a great side-by-side battle with Deegan.

There was a caution coming back to green where Ribbs spun from the front row. Ribbs did not hit anything and continued on. The second caution came out when Waltrip stalled on the track due to wing damage and was unable to continue.

