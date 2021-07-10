Ty Gibbs Snares Pole for Menards 250

Gracie Trotter was in perfect position to grab the pole in qualifying for the ARCA Menards Series’ Menards 250 Saturday (July 10) at Elko Speedway, but Ty Gibbs rocketed out onto the track to grab the top spot. Gibbs ended up the quickest in practice and in the two-lap qualifying session with a time of 14.469, while Trotter posted a time of 14.524 for her quickest lap. The 0.055-second difference was enough to put the 18-year old Gibbs on the pole for the fourth time this season.

Taylor Gray sits in the third starting spot, while points leader Corey Heim rolls off fourth. Rounding out the top five on the starting grid is Daniel Dye, with a difference of 0.121 between himself and Gibbs.

Thad Moffitt starts in the sixth position, with Jesse Love just behind him in seventh. Ron Vandermeir Jr. and Adam Lemke start eighth and ninth, respectively, and Nick Sanchez rounds out the top 10.

The Menards 250 is set for Saturday night on MAVTV and Trackpass at 10 p.m. ET.

