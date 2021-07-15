Stock Car Scoop: Reaction to Silly Season News, New Hampshire Preview

The usual suspects on Stock Car Scoop are back: Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek reunite to discuss the favorites for the NASCAR Cup Series’ visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 18), its only race there this year.

Nolen and Cheek also break down the announcement of Harrison Burton climbing the ladder to Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, as well as Austin Cindric‘s move to the No. 2 Team Penske car in 2022.

