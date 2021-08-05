Lawless Alan Joins Niece Motorsports

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Niece Motorsports has added Lawless Alan to its driver lineup for several races during the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, the team announced Aug. 5.

Alan will compete in at least two races, with sponsorship from AUTOParkit.

He’ll first drive for Niece at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 5, followed by the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

The team did not specify which entry Alan will be driving, but he’ll be teammates with full-time competitors Carson Hocevar and Ryan Truex; Niece also fields the No. 45 full time as well as a part-time No. 44.

“I’ve learned a lot in the truck races we’ve run so far, and being able to continue that education with a championship-caliber team is a great opportunity,” Alan said in a team release. “I appreciate Mr. Niece and Cody Efaw putting me in the seat, and I plan on making the most of it. Darlington is a challenging track and another one that I’ve never been to, so I’ll be putting time in on the sim and watching film, and hopefully, I can have a good showing in the AUTOParkit Chevrolet and learn some things for next year.”

“We’re excited for the chance to get Lawless in our Chevrolets,” Niece general manager Efaw said. “He’s proven himself to be a talented driver, so we’re thrilled to have him behind the wheel. Darlington is one of my favorite tracks, and our team has run well there in the past, so it should be a great start to his races with our team.”

Alan has made four Truck starts this season with Reaume Brothers Racing at the Daytona International Speedway road course, Circuit of the Americas, Nashville Superspeedway and Pocono Raceway.

He’s also scheduled for races with RBR at Watkins Glen International and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alan also made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West last year, scoring three top 10s with acareer-best finish of sixth place in the West season opener at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

