Stock Car Scoop: Who’s the Favorite at Watkins Glen?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back from its two-week Olympic break with a trip to Watkins Glen International. Is Chase Elliott still the man to beat, or is there a dark horse that might steal the win from the No. 9 team? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss this, whether the summer hiatus is something the sport should continue doing and more. Find out what their thoughts are in this edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article