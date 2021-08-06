Ty Gibbs Wins ARCA Watkins Glen Pole

ARCA Menards Series points leader Ty Gibbs continues to best the field; in the combined practice and qualifying session for the Clean Harbors 100 at Watkins Glen International, Gibbs posted the fastest speed, winning the pole for today’s (Aug. 6) race.

It’s his seventh pole this season and the 13th of his career.

Gibbs notched the pole by 0.887 seconds ahead of his championship contender and rival Corey Heim.

Heim posted the second-fastest time in his first laps logged at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars Austin Hill and Carson Hocevar were third and fourth quickest, respectively. Hill is making his second ARCA start this season while Hocevar is making his first.

Sam Mayer began his tripleheader race weekend (he’s also entered in the Truck and Xfinity series events) by nabbing the fifth starting spot.

Xfinity full-time driver Brandon Jones, NASCAR Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe, Kris Wright, rookie Nick Sanchez and Truck full-timer Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top 10.

The Clean Harbors 100 will consist of 41 laps, with a scheduled caution at or around lap 21.

The Clean Harbors 100 will take place tonight at 6 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

