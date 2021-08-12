Max Papis Tests Positive for COVID-19, JJ Yeley to Sub at Indy

Max Papis has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to compete in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Rick Ware Racing announced Aug. 12.
JJ Yeley will serve as the replacement driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet. He was initially entered in the car earlier this week before Papis was announced for the ride.
Papis was slated to make his first NASCAR attempt since 2013.
“It’s always an unfortunate event when another driver has to be taken out of the car,” Yeley said in a team release. “I have a great respect for Max and all that he has done for the motorsports world. I will try my best to get the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) car in the show and compete on Saturday.”
Yeley will attempt to make his eighth start of this season. He is currently 32nd in the driver standings, with a best finish of 12th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The No. 17 entry is 26th in the owner standings.
The Pennzoil 150 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by NBC Sports Network.
