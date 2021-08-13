Austin Cindric Tops Xfinity Practice on Indy Road Course

Austin Cindric led the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ lone practice session of the weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Friday (Aug. 13).

The Team Penske driver posted a fast lap at an average of 95.154 mph. He bested Sam Mayer by a little under two-tenths of a second in the final minutes of the period. Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley was third ( 94.82 mph). Kevin Harvick found speed a little more than halfway through the session to place fourth on the charts, while AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top five.

Riley Herbst, Noah Gragson, Jeb Burton, Ty Gibbs and Alex Labbe completed the top 10.

All 44 drivers entered for the event made a lap. Michael Annett went off track early on. Sage Karam, who is attempting to make his Xfinity debut this weekend for Jordan Anderson Racing, locked his brakes early and often trying to navigate around the course and flat-spotted his tires.

Daniel Hemric was the only driver to make 10-consecutive laps, posting an average speed of 93.415 mph.

Eight drivers will not qualify for tomorrow’s race.

Xfinity qualifying begins Saturday at 10:05 a.m. ET and airs on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and TrackPass. The Pennzoil 150 follows at 4 p.m. ET and will air on NBCSN.

Share this article