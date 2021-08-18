Austin Cindric Starting Michigan Xfinity Race From Pole

The 2021 New Holland 250 will see the two NASCAR winners at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course start on the front row; Austin Cindric will start first and AJ Allmendinger will start second.

Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indy road course for his fifth win this season.

Allmendinger won the inaugural Cup Series race on the Indy road course for the maiden Cup victory for Kaulig Racing.

Fellow Kaulig driver Justin Haley will start third. Haley is still in search of his first win this season.

JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier round out the starting top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Timmy Hill is the lone DNQ.

The New Holland 250 will take place on this Saturday, Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by NBC Sports Network.

