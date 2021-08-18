Austin Hill on Gateway Truck Pole

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Austin Hill has been on a hot streak. He won the last two races of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season, and now he’ll lead the field to the green flag for the first 2021 playoff race at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Nine of the top 10 starters for the 2021 Toyota 200 are playoff drivers.

Regular season points winner John Hunter Nemechek will start second, followed by Circuit of the Americas race winner Todd Gilliland in third.

GMS Racing teammates Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith will start fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rookie Carson Hocevar, who just re-signed with Niece Motorsports for next year, will start sixth.

Ben Rhodes won the first two races this season, and he’ll start seventh.

Christian Eckes is the lone driver not in the playoffs to start in the top 10, as he’ll start eighth.

Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton round out the top 10 in ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Toyota 200 will take place on Friday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

