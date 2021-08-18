Kyle Larson Starting on Pole in Michigan Cup Race

Kyle Larson will start first when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its lone stop to Michigan International Speedway this year. The starting lineup for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 was set via qualifying metric after the previous race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course was set by on-track qualifying.

Larson is a five-time winner this year.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammate and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start alongside him in second place.

Ford drivers Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto comprise the second row in third and fourth, respectively. Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the starting top five.

Brothers Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch begin sixth and seventh, respectively. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman complete the top 10.

Driver and car owner finishing position (weighted 25% each), fastest lap from previous race (15%) and rank in owner points (35%) were added to set the lineup.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by NBC Sports Network.

