IndyCar Going Back to Iowa for Doubleheader in 2022

The NTT IndyCar Series is going back to Iowa Speedway starting next season, it announced Thursday, Aug. 19.

The track will host a doubleheader weekend in July 2022 with sponsorship from Hy-Vee in a multiyear agreement.

IndyCar has run 15 events at Iowa since 2007 but was left off the schedule this year. The racetrack last held a doubleheader in July 2020; Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden won each event, respectively.

Ryan Hunter-Reay has won the most races at Iowa in 2012 and 2014-15.

“We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar,”Roger Penske, founder and chair of the Penske Corporation and owner of the NTT IndyCar Series, said in a release. “Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series. A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.

“The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for INDYCAR and its terrific drivers and teams. The fantastic addition of Hy-Vee and their commitment to our sport underscores the added value. Thanks to Hy-Vee and the State of Iowa for welcoming the return of INDYCAR racing to Iowa Speedway.”

Hy-Vee has sponsored several IndyCar drivers, including Graham Rahal in the second race of last year’s doubleheader weekend at Iowa where he placed third. It also teamed up with Spencer Pigot in the 2020 Indianapolis 500 and Santino Ferrucci in this year’s Indy 500 and other races. Additionally, Hy-Vee returned to sponsor Rahal at Road America and this weekend’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 is set to run Saturday, July 23, 2022, with the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on the following day.

The full 2022 IndyCar schedule will be released at a later date.

See here for more details about Iowa and for ticket information.

