Martin Truex Jr., Auto-Owners Insurance Extend Partnership

Auto-Owners Insurance will continue to sponsor Martin Truex Jr. through at least next season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Aug. 19.

It first partnered with Truex in July 2016 and teamed up with JGR starting in 2019. Truex drove the No. 19 Auto-Owners car to several victories, including two in 2019 and at Darlington Raceway in May of this year.

Truex has earned 11 wins, 37 top fives and 59 top 10s since joining Joe Gibbs in 2019. In total, he has 30 victories, 124 top fives and 240 top 10 finishes in 573 Cup starts.

“I’m so thankful for Auto-Owners and what they have meant to me both on and off the track,” Truex said in a press release. “Everyone at Auto-Owners has treated me like family since day one and they continue to be a huge part of what we do at JGR and also with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. We’ve been able to do a lot of cool things with Auto-Owners over the years – whether it be the fundraisers or showcasing our foundation on the car and this year, they helped me check the Truck Series win off my bucket list. I’m excited to keep that going and hopefully bring them a lot more wins in the future.”

Truex’s 2022 sponsor track details will be revealed at a later time.

