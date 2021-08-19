Podcast: Christopher Bell on Playoff Preparation, His Feud With Kyle Larson

As the playoffs loom, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell joins the Frontstretch Podcast this week to discuss how he and his team are preparing for the 10-week stretch in the NASCAR Cup Series, why playoff points are of the utmost importance and looking ahead to Richmond Raceway, one of his most successful tracks in NASCAR.

Plus, he dishes on his feud with Kyle Larson, what made him so mad about the situation and what the pair’s relationship will be like moving forward.

Daniel McFadin joins Davey Segal this week to break down the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the vibe at track with the NTT IndyCar Series/NASCAR doubleheader and race on the road course.

They also preview Michigan International Speedway, debate whether or not a new winner could be in the cards and give their picks for the Irish Hills.

