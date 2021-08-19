Stock Car Scoop: Who Are the Favorites at Michigan?

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series finally returns to oval racing this week, with 40 cars taking to the track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday (Aug. 22) afternoon. Can Kevin Harvick, who swept the 2020 doubleheader in the Irish Hills, get back on track with his first victory of the season, or could a dark horse surprise the rest of the field and steal a win? Get Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek’s take in the latest edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.

