NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2021 Michigan Cup Ryan Blaney thumbs up Logan Riely getty

(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

Stock Car Scoop: Is Ryan Blaney Becoming a Title Contender?

by

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series finally returned to oval racing this week, with 40 cars taking to the track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday (Aug. 22) afternoon and it was Ryan Blaney who held off the field for his second win of the season. Does this win put him in position to be a title contender? Frontstretch.com’s Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen dive into this topic and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

 

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x