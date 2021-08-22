Stock Car Scoop: Is Ryan Blaney Becoming a Title Contender?

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series finally returned to oval racing this week, with 40 cars taking to the track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday (Aug. 22) afternoon and it was Ryan Blaney who held off the field for his second win of the season. Does this win put him in position to be a title contender? Frontstretch.com’s Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen dive into this topic and more.

