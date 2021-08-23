Entry List: 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400

An annual summer tradition for race fans is back for the 63rd time as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway. For the second straight year, the 400-mile race will serve as the regular season finale as several drivers look to take advantage of one more shot to crack the playoff field.

Forty cars are on the entry list this week, guaranteeing each driver a spot in the field with the exception of a last-minute change.

Joey Gase will strap into the No. 15 ProMaster Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing for the second straight week. It will be the eighth Cup start of 2021 for the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native.

Kaz Grala is set to make his third start on the campaign for Kaulig Racing in the No. 16 Goettl Air Conditioning Chevrolet. Grala will be seeking his third top 10 in only his fourth career Cup start.

David Starr will return to the series for third time in 2021, piloting the No. 66 Midwest Mobile Tech Toyota.

Landon Cassill will make his first Cup start since 2019 when he climbs behind the wheel of the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing. It will be GBR’s sixth appearance of the season.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List

Drivers will take the green from the ‘World Center of Racing’ on Saturday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

